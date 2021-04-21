fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Signature Bank's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 21, 2021 11:14 am
The Price And Volume Action In Signature Bank's Stock Today

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is currently up 7.64% to a price of $236.12. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 305.57 thousand, about 45.79% of its recent 30-day volume average of 667.38 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Signature Bank shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $223.48 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $249.94 and fallen to a low of $71.44.

