Why Tenet Healthcare Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 21, 2021 11:14 am
Tenet Healthcare's Stock Price And Volume Action

Tenet Healthcare's (NYSE:THC) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 5.72% to a price of $55.59. The stock's volume is currently 490.43 thousand, which is roughly 51.59% of its recent 30-day volume average of 950.56 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tenet Healthcare shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and raised FY21 EPS guidance.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $52.45 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $57.88 and as low as $15.19.

