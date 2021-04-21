Why CRISPR Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In CRISPR Therapeutics's Stock Today

CRISPR Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:CRSP) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.14% to a price of $128.12. The stock's current volume for the day is 811.58 thousand, which is approximately 51.14% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.59 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CRISPR Therapeutics shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $172 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $129.36 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $220.2 and as low as $46.84.

