Why Mr. Cooper Group Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Mr. Cooper Group's Stock Today

Mr. Cooper Group's (NASDAQ:COOP) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 1.71% to a price of $31.58. The stock's volume is currently 215.29 thousand, which is roughly 23.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 925.68 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Mr. Cooper Group shares are trading lower after Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $44 to $38 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $33.02 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $37.91 and as low as $7.33.

