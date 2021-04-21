fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.46
334.95
+ 0.43%
DIA
+ 2.07
336.13
+ 0.61%
SPY
+ 2.48
409.85
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.12
139.62
-0.09%
GLD
+ 1.46
165.05
+ 0.87%

Why Mr. Cooper Group Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 21, 2021 11:12 am
The Price And Volume Action In Mr. Cooper Group's Stock Today

Mr. Cooper Group's (NASDAQ:COOP) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 1.71% to a price of $31.58. The stock's volume is currently 215.29 thousand, which is roughly 23.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 925.68 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Mr. Cooper Group shares are trading lower after Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $44 to $38 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $33.02 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $37.91 and as low as $7.33.

