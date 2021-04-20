fbpx
QQQ
-3.27
342.15
-0.96%
DIA
-3.17
344.03
-0.93%
SPY
-3.86
419.19
-0.93%
TLT
+ 0.76
138.10
+ 0.55%
GLD
+ 0.69
165.21
+ 0.42%

Why EOG Resources's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 20, 2021 11:04 am
EOG Resources's Stock Price And Volume Action

EOG Resources's (NYSE:EOG) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 4.97% to a price of $68.77. The stock's volume is currently 676.26 thousand, which is roughly 16.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.14 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: EOG Resources shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $85 to $80 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of EOG Resources's stock was $69.27 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $77.14 and a low of $31.22 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

