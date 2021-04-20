fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Newtek Business Services's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 20, 2021 11:09 am
The Price And Volume Action In Newtek Business Services's Stock Today

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is currently up 3.05% to a price of $27.38. The stock's current volume for the day is 34.76 thousand, which is approximately 22.16% of its previous 30-day average volume of 156.85 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Newtek Business Services shares are trading higher after Compass Point upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $19.50 to $30 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Newtek Business Services's stock was $25.07 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $28.63 and a low of $12.88 in the past 52 weeks.

