Why Hoth Therapeutics's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Hoth Therapeutics's Stock Today

Hoth Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 4.79% to a price of $1.58. The stock's current volume for the day is 31.89 million, which is approximately 752.29% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.24 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Hoth Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced its mRNA frame shifting therapeutic exhibited highly positive results in humanized mast cell neoplasm models.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $2.14 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $4.96 and as low as $1.41.

