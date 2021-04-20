Analyzing The Price Action In Philip Morris Intl Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Philip Morris Intl's Stock Today

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 1.42% to a price of $92.93. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.24 million, about 43.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.13 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Philip Morris International shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $87.86 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $93.43 and fallen to a low of $66.85.

