QQQ
-3.23
342.11
-0.95%
DIA
-3.17
344.03
-0.93%
SPY
-3.82
419.15
-0.92%
TLT
+ 0.81
138.05
+ 0.58%
GLD
+ 0.78
165.12
+ 0.47%

Analyzing The Price Action In Philip Morris Intl Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 20, 2021 11:11 am
The Price And Volume Action In Philip Morris Intl's Stock Today

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 1.42% to a price of $92.93. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.24 million, about 43.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.13 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Philip Morris International shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $87.86 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $93.43 and fallen to a low of $66.85.

