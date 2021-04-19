Why Haemonetics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Haemonetics's Stock Today

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is currently down 30.54% to a price of $81.52. The stock's volume is currently 1.86 million, which is roughly 469.54% of its recent 30-day volume average of 395.86 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Haemonetics shares are trading lower after the company announced CSL Pharma has informed the company of its intent to not renew its supply agreement with Haemonetics for the use of PCS2 plasma collection system devices.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $122.4 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $142.11 and fallen to a low of $74.48.

