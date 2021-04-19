Why Is It Moving? Looking At LAVA Therapeutics's Price Action Today

LAVA Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

LAVA Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:LVTX) stock is trading up 1.0% to a price of $15.15. The stock's volume is currently 9.22 thousand, which is roughly 3.05% of its recent 30-day volume average of 301.72 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: LAVA Therapeutics shares are trading higher after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish rating.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of LAVA Therapeutics's stock was $14.67 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $17.2 and a low of $9.76 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.