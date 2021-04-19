fbpx
QQQ
-3.36
345.37
-0.98%
DIA
-1.25
343.11
-0.37%
SPY
-1.93
419.23
-0.46%
TLT
-0.13
139.39
-0.09%
GLD
-0.19
166.54
-0.11%

Analyzing The Price Action In Ambow Education Holding Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 19, 2021 10:57 am
The Price And Volume Action In Ambow Education Holding's Stock Today

Ambow Education Holding's (AMEX:AMBO) stock is trading up 70.05% to a price of $2.77. The stock's volume is currently 95.21 million, which is roughly 14200.53% of its recent 30-day volume average of 670.50 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ambow Education shares are trading higher after the company announced it expanded its partnership with Amazon in artificial intelligence training for teachers.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.5 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $6.43 and fallen to a low of $1.41.

