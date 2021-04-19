Analyzing The Price Action In Ambow Education Holding Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Ambow Education Holding's Stock Today

Ambow Education Holding's (AMEX:AMBO) stock is trading up 70.05% to a price of $2.77. The stock's volume is currently 95.21 million, which is roughly 14200.53% of its recent 30-day volume average of 670.50 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ambow Education shares are trading higher after the company announced it expanded its partnership with Amazon in artificial intelligence training for teachers.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.5 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $6.43 and fallen to a low of $1.41.

