Why Is It Moving? Looking At National Retail Props's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In National Retail Props's Stock Today

National Retail Props's (NYSE:NNN) stock is trading up 2.34% to a price of $45.84. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 268.73 thousand, about 24.58% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.09 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: National Retail Properties shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $37 to $53 per shares.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of National Retail Props's stock was $43.37 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $46.44 and a low of $25.87 in the past 52 weeks.

