Why Is It Moving? Looking At Progressive's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Progressive's Stock Today

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is currently up 4.26% to a price of $100.68. The stock's current volume for the day is 851.51 thousand, which is approximately 30.91% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.75 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Progressive shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $90.81 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $102.05 and as low as $71.25.

