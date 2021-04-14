fbpx
QQQ
-0.86
341.46
-0.25%
DIA
+ 1.99
334.80
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 0.75
412.11
+ 0.18%
TLT
-0.28
138.76
-0.2%
GLD
-0.45
163.87
-0.28%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Steel Partners Holdings's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 14, 2021 10:51 am
Steel Partners Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Steel Partners Holdings's (NYSE:SPLP) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 8.72% to a price of $15.53. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 23.21 thousand, about 102.37% of its recent 30-day volume average of 22.68 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Steel Partners shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Steel Partners Holdings's stock was $13.8 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $14.5 and a low of $4.31 in the past 52 weeks.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

