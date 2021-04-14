Why Is It Moving? Looking At Steel Partners Holdings's Price Action Today

Steel Partners Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Steel Partners Holdings's (NYSE:SPLP) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 8.72% to a price of $15.53. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 23.21 thousand, about 102.37% of its recent 30-day volume average of 22.68 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Steel Partners shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Steel Partners Holdings's stock was $13.8 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $14.5 and a low of $4.31 in the past 52 weeks.

