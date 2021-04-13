Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Danaher's Stock Today

Danaher's Stock Price And Volume Action

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is currently up 4.92% to a price of $245.65. The stock's volume is currently 2.25 million, which is roughly 84.61% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.66 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Danaher shares are trading higher after the company announced it expects Q1 sales growth of 57%.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Danaher's stock was $226.8 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $248.86 and a low of $143.01 in the past 52 weeks.

