Why PBF Energy's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 12, 2021 10:52 am
The Price And Volume Action In PBF Energy's Stock Today

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is currently up 2.55% to a price of $14.1. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 538.38 thousand, about 13.51% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.98 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: PBF Energy shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised its price target from $8.75 to $17 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of PBF Energy's stock was $13.64 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $18.78 and a low of $4.06 in the past 52 weeks.

