Why Trex Co's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 12, 2021 10:55 am
Trex Co's Stock Price And Volume Action

Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is currently up 2.25% to a price of $100.63. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 125.65 thousand, about 15.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 788.19 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Trex shares are trading higher after Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Trex Co's stock was $94.97 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $313.26 and a low of $63.32 in the past 52 weeks.

