Why Glaukos's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Glaukos's Stock Price And Volume Action

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is currently up 4.05% to a price of $83.45. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 59.16 thousand, about 13.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 424.45 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Glaukos shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $93 to $100 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $89.27 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $99.0 and as low as $29.68.

