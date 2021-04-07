Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Sunrun's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Sunrun's Stock Price And Volume Action

Sunrun's (NASDAQ:RUN) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 2.45% to a price of $57.46. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 408.55 thousand, about 6.59% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.20 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sunrun shares are trading higher after RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced an $81 price target.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Sunrun's stock was $63.99 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $100.93 and a low of $9.39 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.