Why FibroGen's Stock is Down During Today's Session

FibroGen's Stock Price And Volume Action

FibroGen's (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 35.34% to a price of $22.25. The stock's volume is currently 2.35 million, which is roughly 176.48% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.33 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: FibroGen shares are trading lower after the company reported it became aware that primary cardiovascular safety analyses of roxadustat included post-hoc changes to stratification factors.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of FibroGen's stock was $42.56 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $57.21 and a low of $30.77 in the past 52 weeks.

