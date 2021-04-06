fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.82
330.23
+ 0.25%
DIA
-0.17
335.32
-0.05%
SPY
+ 0.58
405.64
+ 0.14%
TLT
+ 0.82
136.09
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 1.43
160.47
+ 0.88%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 6, 2021 10:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BTX) is currently up 56.1% to a price of $7.84. The stock's volume is currently 17.06 million, which is roughly 1567.15% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.09 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares are trading higher after multiple Form 3 filings late Monday night showed new stakes by insiders. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $4.13 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $5.4 and as low as $3.59.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 60.6% to $7.50 in pre-market trading as multiple Form 3 filings late Monday showed new stakes by insiders. read more

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares climbed 60.2% to close at $5.64 on Monday after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu. read more

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) jumped 46% to $5.14 after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu. read more

25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGIC) rose 758% to $70.00 in pre-market trading. IGI recently appointed Richard Foster as Head of Property, Political Violence and Contingency Business. read more