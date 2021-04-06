Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics's Stock Today

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BTX) is currently up 56.1% to a price of $7.84. The stock's volume is currently 17.06 million, which is roughly 1567.15% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.09 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares are trading higher after multiple Form 3 filings late Monday night showed new stakes by insiders. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $4.13 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $5.4 and as low as $3.59.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.