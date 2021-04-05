Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Castor Maritime's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Castor Maritime's Stock Price And Volume Action

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) is currently down 23.22% to a price of $0.58. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 120.70 million, about 161.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 74.75 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Castor Maritime shares are trading lower after the company priced its $125 million registered direct offering at $0.65 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $0.9 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $1.95 and fallen to a low of $0.11.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.