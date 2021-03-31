fbpx
Why BlackBerry Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 31, 2021 9:59 am
BlackBerry's Stock Price And Volume Action

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is currently down 8.37% to a price of $8.4. The stock's volume is currently 5.33 million, which is roughly 26.72% of its recent 30-day volume average of 19.96 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: BlackBerry shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $11.99 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $28.77 and fallen to a low of $3.18.

