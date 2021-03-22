Why Is It Moving? Looking At Cemtrex's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Cemtrex's Stock Today

Cemtrex's (NASDAQ:CETX) stock is trading up 12.98% to a price of $2.34. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.09 million, about 59.58% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.87 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cemtrex shares are trading lower potentially on profit-taking after the low float stock rose over 100% yesterday.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Cemtrex's stock was $1.94 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.2 and a low of $0.63 in the past 52 weeks.

