fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.81
309.33
+ 1.22%
DIA
+ 0.31
325.75
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 1.67
387.90
+ 0.43%
TLT
+ 0.67
134.08
+ 0.5%
GLD
-0.82
164.11
-0.5%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Cemtrex's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2021 10:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In Cemtrex's Stock Today

Cemtrex's (NASDAQ:CETX) stock is trading up 12.98% to a price of $2.34. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.09 million, about 59.58% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.87 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cemtrex shares are trading lower potentially on profit-taking after the low float stock rose over 100% yesterday.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Cemtrex's stock was $1.94 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.2 and a low of $0.63 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 97.6% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Support.com reported a merger agreement. read more

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares jumped 284% to $6.15 after the company disclosed positive topline EB613 Phase 2 biomarker data. read more