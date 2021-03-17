Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Array Technologies's Stock Today

Array Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Array Technologies's (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 12.01% to a price of $31.64. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.16 million, which is approximately 123.25% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.75 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Array Technologies shares are trading lower after the company late Tuesday announced the launch of a secondary offering of 31,054,971 shares.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $42.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $54.78 and fallen to a low of $30.92.

