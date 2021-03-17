fbpx
QQQ
-3.81
324.39
-1.19%
DIA
+ 0.91
327.91
+ 0.28%
SPY
-1.67
397.53
-0.42%
TLT
-1.59
137.90
-1.17%
GLD
-0.44
162.79
-0.27%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Array Technologies's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 17, 2021 10:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Array Technologies's Stock Today

Array Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Array Technologies's (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 12.01% to a price of $31.64. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.16 million, which is approximately 123.25% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.75 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Array Technologies shares are trading lower after the company late Tuesday announced the launch of a secondary offering of 31,054,971 shares.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $42.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $54.78 and fallen to a low of $30.92.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

Array Technologies Shares Volatile, Move ~3% Higher Following Q4 EPS And Sales Results

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

    During Friday's morning session, 88 stocks hit new 52-week lows. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    This morning 470 companies set new 52-week highs. read more