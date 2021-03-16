fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.41
315.42
+ 1.07%
DIA
-1.03
331.03
-0.31%
SPY
+ 0.34
396.14
+ 0.09%

Why Caesars Entertainment's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2021 12:21 pm
Why Caesars Entertainment's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Caesars Entertainment's Stock Price And Volume Action

Caesars Entertainment's (NASDAQ:CZR) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 5.08% to a price of $96.15. The stock's volume is currently 1.37 million, which is roughly 60.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.26 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of companies in the travel, restaurant and leisure sectors are trading lower. Weakness is potentially due to profit taking after the reopening sector rallied in Monday's session.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $82.68 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $106.2 and fallen to a low of $3.22.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

