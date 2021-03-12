Why AT&T's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In AT&T's Stock Today

AT&T (NYSE:T) is currently up 3.46% to a price of $30.43. The stock's current volume for the day is 13.60 million, which is approximately 30.75% of its previous 30-day average volume of 44.24 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AT&T shares are trading higher after the company guided 120M-150M HBO Max/HBO subscribers by 2025 and reaffirmed its FY21 sales growth guidance.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $29.0 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $35.07 and fallen to a low of $26.08.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.