Why Aemetis's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Aemetis's Stock Price And Volume Action

Aemetis's (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock is trading up 6.57% to a price of $16.62. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.11 million, about 24.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.55 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Aemetis shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $7.48 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $19.98 and fallen to a low of $0.37.

