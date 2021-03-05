fbpx
QQQ
-5.95
310.05
-1.96%
DIA
-1.60
311.25
-0.52%
SPY
-3.79
380.51
-1.01%
TLT
+ 0.46
138.18
+ 0.33%
GLD
-0.11
159.18
-0.07%

Why Seres Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:28 am
Seres Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is currently down 5.97% to a price of $17.93. The stock's volume is currently 299.67 thousand, which is roughly 29.85% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.00 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Seres Therapeutics shares are trading higher after Chardan Capital upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $27.50 to $30 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $24.32 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $38.5 and as low as $2.52.

