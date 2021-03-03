Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Cohen & Company Inc.'s Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Cohen & Company Inc.'s Stock Today

Cohen & Company Inc.'s (AMEX:COHN) stock is trading up 126.09% to a price of $44.27. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.79 million, which is approximately 27144.6% of its previous 30-day average volume of 10.28 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cohen & Co shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $4.64, up from $0.75 year over year and Q4 sales of $66.36 million, up from $16.09 million year over year.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $17.49 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $31.82 and as low as $2.77.

