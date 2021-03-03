fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2021 10:54 am
The Price And Volume Action In 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's Stock Today

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's (NASDAQ:BCOW) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 34.17% to a price of $13.54. The stock's volume is currently 76.04 thousand, which is roughly 2511.93% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.03 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: 1895 Bancorp Of Wisconsin shares are trading higher after the company announced it plans to sell additional stock and concert to a fully public company.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's stock was $9.97 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.5 and a low of $7.43 in the past 52 weeks.

