Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's Stock is Trading Higher Today
The Price And Volume Action In 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's Stock Today
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's (NASDAQ:BCOW) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 34.17% to a price of $13.54. The stock's volume is currently 76.04 thousand, which is roughly 2511.93% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.03 thousand.
Why It's Moving
Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: 1895 Bancorp Of Wisconsin shares are trading higher after the company announced it plans to sell additional stock and concert to a fully public company.
Insights On Recent Price Action
The 50-day moving average price of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's stock was $9.97 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.5 and a low of $7.43 in the past 52 weeks.
If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.