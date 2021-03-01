fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Airbnb's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2021 10:53 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Airbnb's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Airbnb's Stock Today

Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock has been falling Monday, down 4.44% to a price of $197.6. The stock's volume is currently 7.88 million, which is roughly 127.46% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.18 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Airbnb shares are trading lower, selling off after the stock gained last week following Q4 earnings.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Airbnb's stock was $175.22 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $219.94 and a low of $121.5 in the past 52 weeks.

