fbpx
QQQ
-8.58
339.60
-2.59%
DIA
+ 0.36
314.50
+ 0.11%
SPY
-2.97
393.02
-0.76%
TLT
-1.09
144.36
-0.76%
GLD
+ 2.48
164.54
+ 1.48%

Why GameStop's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 22, 2021 9:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why GameStop's Stock is Up During Today's Session

GameStop's Stock Price And Volume Action

GameStop's (NYSE:GME) stock is trading up 17.76% to a price of $44.16. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.23 million, which is approximately 3.66% of its previous 30-day average volume of 60.83 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: GameStop shares are trading higher after Keith Gill, who testified to Congress last week, reported buying additional shares of the stock.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $55.25 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $483.0 and as low as $2.57.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock rose 36.28% to $3.23 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7 million, accounting for 692.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. read more

50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares jumped 112.3% to $2.5050. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone. read more

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

36 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 62.7% to $1.92 in pre-market trading. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone. read more