Why Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Stock Today

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's (NYSE:HLT) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 3.83% to a price of $111.64. The stock's volume is currently 61.42 thousand, which is roughly 2.23% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.75 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Hilton Worldwide shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $107.9 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $116.73 and fallen to a low of $44.3.

