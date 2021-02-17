fbpx
QQQ
-1.61
337.15
-0.48%
DIA
+ 1.05
314.52
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 0.07
392.31
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.92
143.95
+ 0.64%
GLD
-1.93
170.22
-1.15%

Why Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2021 9:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Stock Today

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's (NYSE:HLT) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 3.83% to a price of $111.64. The stock's volume is currently 61.42 thousand, which is roughly 2.23% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.75 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Hilton Worldwide shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $107.9 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $116.73 and fallen to a low of $44.3.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Online Travel Agencies No Longer 'Growth Disruptors': Bernstein

Online travel agencies are no longer "30%-plus growth disruptors," as the group has evolved to become a core part of the travel landscape, according to Bernstein. The Analyst: Richard Clarke initiated coverage of three OTA stocks Monday:  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

  During Monday's morning session, 460 companies made new 52-week highs. read more

40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday