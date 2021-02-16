fbpx
Why Palantir Technologies's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2021 9:58 am
Palantir Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Palantir Technologies's (NYSE:PLTR) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 9.74% to a price of $29.95. The stock's current volume for the day is 34.03 million, which is approximately 55.5% of its previous 30-day average volume of 61.31 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Palantir shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $28.68 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $45.0 and fallen to a low of $8.9.

