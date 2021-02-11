Why Dynatronics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Dynatronics's Stock Today

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is currently down 6.05% to a price of $1.34. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 438.61 thousand, about 74.64% of its recent 30-day volume average of 587.62 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Dynatronics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Dynatronics's stock was $0.98 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.7 and a low of $0.52 in the past 52 weeks.

