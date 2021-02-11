fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.83
330.92
+ 0.55%
DIA
+ 0.07
314.47
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.54
389.63
+ 0.14%
TLT
-0.82
150.60
-0.55%
GLD
-1.54
174.29
-0.89%

Why Dynatronics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2021 10:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Dynatronics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Dynatronics's Stock Today

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is currently down 6.05% to a price of $1.34. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 438.61 thousand, about 74.64% of its recent 30-day volume average of 587.62 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Dynatronics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Dynatronics's stock was $0.98 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.7 and a low of $0.52 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares moved upwards by 11.03% to $1.71 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 29.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock increased by 19.92% to $3.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 27.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $498.6 million. read more

45 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers read more

Dynatronics Shares Spike To Session High As Traders Circulate US Patent & Trademark Office Abstract 'System and methods for providing and using a knee range of motion device'

http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-bool.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&co1=AND&d=PTXT&s1=10842705.PN.&OS=PN/10842705&RS=PN/10 read more