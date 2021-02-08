fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.22
329.14
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 2.32
309.19
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.88
384.76
+ 0.74%
TLT
+ 0.65
147.38
+ 0.44%
GLD
+ 1.71
168.10
+ 1.01%

Why United Microelectronics Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2021 10:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why United Microelectronics Is Trading Higher Today

United Microelectronics's Stock Price And Volume Action

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is currently up 7.58% to a price of $10.11. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.28 million, which is approximately 16.38% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.79 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: United Microelectronics shares are trading higher after the company reported January 2021 sales of NT$15.5M, up from NT$14.1M year-over-year.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of United Microelectronics's stock was $8.62 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.61 and a low of $2.1 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    During the morning session on Monday, 372 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 82 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    Tuesday's morning session saw 269 companies set new 52-week highs. read more