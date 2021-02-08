Why United Microelectronics Is Trading Higher Today

United Microelectronics's Stock Price And Volume Action

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is currently up 7.58% to a price of $10.11. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.28 million, which is approximately 16.38% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.79 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: United Microelectronics shares are trading higher after the company reported January 2021 sales of NT$15.5M, up from NT$14.1M year-over-year.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of United Microelectronics's stock was $8.62 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.61 and a low of $2.1 in the past 52 weeks.

