Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Snap's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 10:16am   Comments
Share:

The Price And Volume Action In Snap's Stock Today

Snap’s (NYSE: SNAP) stock is trading up 8.82% to a price of $53.12. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 12.86 million, about 63.79% of its recent 30-day volume average of 20.16 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SNAP shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $47 to $70.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $44.2 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $54.71 and as low as $7.89.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Analyzing Snap's Unusual Options Activity
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
8 Social Media Dos, Don'ts For Supercharging Your Trading Returns
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Will Snap Or Pinterest Stock Grow More By 2022?
Discord Doubles Valuation To $7B In Latest Funding Round
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZ-WIIMMovers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.