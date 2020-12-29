Why Snap's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Snap's Stock Today

Snap’s (NYSE: SNAP) stock is trading up 8.82% to a price of $53.12. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 12.86 million, about 63.79% of its recent 30-day volume average of 20.16 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SNAP shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $47 to $70.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $44.2 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $54.71 and as low as $7.89.

