Why Is It Moving? Looking At Marathon Patent Group's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Marathon Patent Group's Stock Today

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) is currently up 20.41% to a price of $5.22. The stock’s current volume for the day is 3.46 million, which is approximately 15.17% of its previous 30-day average volume of 22.83 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Marathon Patent Group shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $7.5 to $9.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Marathon Patent Group’s stock was $3.22 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.8 and a low of $0.35 in the past 52 weeks.

