Top 3 Defensive Stocks That Could Blast Off In December

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

DDC Enterprise Ltd (NYSE:DDC)

On Nov. 26, DDC Enterprise announced it acquired 100 Bitcoin. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.62.

RSI Value: 27.4

27.4 DDC Price Action: Shares of DDC dipped 17.7% to close at $2.46 on Friday.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp (NASDAQ:HCWC)

On Nov. 4, the company announced it filed for a $500 million securities offering. The company's stock fell around 49% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.26.

RSI Value: 20.6

20.6 HCWC Price Action: Shares of Healthy Choice Wellness fell 44.6% to close at $0.29 on Friday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

On Nov. 20, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 GAAP EPS guidance below estimates. “We are pleased with our fourth quarter performance, with sales in-line with guidance and diluted earnings per share exceeding our outlook, resulting in record sales and earnings for fiscal year 2025,” said Kemper Isely, Co-President. “Consumers continued to be drawn to our differentiated offering of high-quality, natural and organic products reflecting their resilient prioritization of health and wellness, including food and nutrition. Moreover, we believe that our commitment to Always AffordableSM prices provides compelling value for our customers, strengthening our competitive position during periods of economic uncertainty.” The company's stock fell around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $24.00.

RSI Value: 25.1

25.1 NGVC Price Action: Shares of Natural Grocers fell 2.8% to close at $25.46 on Friday.

