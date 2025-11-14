Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Rocket Higher In November

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC)

On Nov. 13, Sable Offshore posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. The company's stock fell around 67% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.58.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 SOC Price Action: Shares of Sable Offshore fell 8% to close at $5.89 on Thursday.

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

On Nov. 4, DMC Global reported mixed third-quarter financial results. “During the third quarter, our businesses continued to be heavily impacted by volatile and lower energy prices, generally high interest rates and issues related to current tariff policies.” said James O’Leary, DMC’s president and CEO. The company's stock fell around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.78.

RSI Value: 26.1

26.1 BOOM Price Action: Shares of Dmc Global fell 6.7% to close at $5.87 on Thursday.

XCF Global Inc (NASDAQ:SAFX)

On Nov. 10, XCF Global named Chris Cooper as CEO and appointed Wray Thorn as interim board chair. Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global, said, “I’m honored to join XCF at this exciting inflection point for both aviation and renewable fuel. Global demand for SAF is accelerating, and XCF is well-positioned to lead through the rapid deployment of its modular facility design and international partnerships.” The company's stock fell around 46% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.62.

RSI Value: 22.1

22.1 SAFX Price Action: Shares of XCF Global fell 7.7% to close at $0.62 on Thursday.

