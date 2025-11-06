Ferrari's Amalfi Wins Over Under-40s — Bookings Now Stretch Into 2027

Ferrari NV's (NYSE:RACE) newest grand tourer, the Amalfi, isn't just another model — it's a magnet for a new generation of buyers. CEO Benedetto Vigna revealed that the first two Amalfis sold in China went to clients "younger than 40 years old," and about "40% of the people that want to buy the Amalfi are coming to the brand."

Track RACE stock here.

For a company built on legacy and exclusivity, that's a rare influx of fresh blood — and it's already stretching Ferrari's order book through 2027.

Younger Buyers, Stronger Demand

Vigna called the Amalfi's debut "very encouraging," saying it's "proceeding better than the previous model" — a nod to the Purosangue, Ferrari's successful entry into the SUV space.

The Amalfi's early traction with under-40 clients marks a turning point for Ferrari's customer profile, particularly in China, where Vigna personally witnessed the model's debut sales. "One of the objectives of this car was to bring on board new to the brand," he said — and that goal appears to be paying off.

For a brand that thrives on scarcity, these younger buyers aren't just adding volume; they're fueling Ferrari's next phase of controlled, high-margin growth.

Vigna also confirmed that bookings are well into 2027. “If you look at our order book, that is entering 2027,” she said.

Innovation Over Volume

Even as Ferrari draws in new customers, its playbook remains the same: innovation drives pricing power, not production scale. Earlier in the call, Vigna reaffirmed, "We are not a company that is increasing the price of the same object just because time goes on. No, we increase the price of what we do because we put something more innovative in it."

That innovation-first approach — from design to personalization — is what keeps Ferrari's margins insulated even as it expands its appeal.

Investor Takeaway

The Amalfi isn't just selling — it's redefining who buys a Ferrari. With under-40 customers entering the fold and order visibility extending to 2027, Ferrari's growth engine is being powered by generational momentum.

For RACE investors, that means Ferrari's luxury moat isn't just holding — it's widening.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock