Top 3 Real Estate Stocks You'll Regret Missing In September

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ: SGD)

On Aug. 18, Safe and Green Development reported over 3,200% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter. “Q2 2025 marks a transformational step forward for Safe and Green Development,” said David Villarreal, CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation. “Our record-setting revenue growth demonstrates the power of our expanded platform and the immediate impact of integrating Resource Group’s operations. With a sharpened focus on our core businesses, a stronger leadership team, and a robust pipeline of opportunities, we are well positioned to deliver meaningful growth and value in the second half of the year and beyond.” The company's stock fell around 42% year-to-date and has a 52-week low of $0.65.

RSI Value: 21.7

21.7 SGD Price Action: Shares of Safe and Green Development gained 1.8% to close at $1.41 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 0.08 Momentum score.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD)

On Sept. 23, JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller downgraded Americold Realty Trust from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $17 to $15. The company's stock fell around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $12.27.

RSI Value: 27

27 COLD Price Action: Shares of Americold Realty Trust slipped 1.5% to close at $12.45 on Wednesday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in COLD stock.

NetSTREIT Corp (NYSE: NTST)

On Sept. 11, Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste maintained Netstreit with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $17 to $20. The company's stock fell around 4% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $13.42.

RSI Value: 28.8

28.8 NTST Price Action: Shares of Graphic Packaging fell 2% to close at $19.08 on Tuesday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in NTST shares.

