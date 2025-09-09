Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT

On Sept. 7, the company announced data from the Phase III HARMONi trial featuring ivonescimab. The company's stock fell around 31% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $15.55.

RSI Value: 22.4

22.4 SMMT Price Action: Shares of Summit Therapeutics closed at $19.44 on Monday.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics closed at $19.44 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 43.21 Momentum score.

Lunai Bioworks Inc RENB

On Sept. 8, Lunai Bioworks reaffirmed its long-term commitment to European Markets and partnerships amid bankruptcy of subsidiary Gedi Cube. “This allows us to move forward in Europe with a leaner, more focused model,” said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Lunai Bioworks. “We remain deeply committed to building strategic collaborations across the continent and see significant opportunity to expand our AI-powered biodefense and drug discovery initiatives with new partners.” The company's stock fell around 23% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.18.

RSI Value: 29.3

29.3 RENB Price Action: Shares of Lunai Bioworks closed at $0.19 on Monday.

Shares of Lunai Bioworks closed at $0.19 on Monday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in RENB stock.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERO

On Sept. 9, CERo Therapeutics secured U.S. and Japanese patents for CER-1236. The company's stock fell around 37% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $4.27.

RSI Value: 16.3

16.3 CERO Ltd Price Action: Shares of CERo Therapeutics closed at $4.68 on Monday.

Shares of CERo Therapeutics closed at $4.68 on Monday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in CERO shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock