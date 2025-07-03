Top 2 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In July

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc MKZR

On May 19, Mackenzie Realty Capital posted a third-quarter loss of 47 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 26 cents per share. Robert Dixon, CEO and President of MacKenzie Realty Capital, said, "The third quarter results were in line with our internal expectations and although we are disappointed to suspend the cash dividend for our common stockholders, the uncertainty around interest rates and the overall economic outlook has led the Board to this decision. We remain focused on successfully executing our growth initiatives while maintaining financial discipline which we believe will deliver sustained value creation over the long term." The company's stock fell around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.60.

RSI Value: 24.5

24.5 MKZR Price Action: Shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital fell 5.1% to close at $0.64 on Wednesday.

Shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital fell 5.1% to close at $0.64 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 2.23 Momentum score with Value at 87.68.

La Rosa Holdings LRHC

On July 2, La Rosa Holdings announced an 80-for-1 reverse stock split effective July 7. The company's stock fell around 43% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.080.

RSI Value: 17.6

17.6 LRHC Price Action: Shares of La Rosa dipped 36.7% to close at $0.080 on Wednesday.

Shares of La Rosa dipped 36.7% to close at $0.080 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in LRHC stock.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock