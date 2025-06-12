Oklo Inc. OKLO has gone from obscurity to nuclear poster child — politically and on Wall Street. The microreactor company's stock has exploded 566% over the past year, powered by a combustible mix of Trump-era policy tailwinds and fast-tracked government contracts that have sent bullish signals surging through the market.

Pentagon Power Play: Oklo Lands A Game-Changing Deal

The most recent jolt came from a major milestone: the U.S. Department of Defense issued a Notice of Intent to Award Oklo a contract to supply power to the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. Under the deal, Oklo will design, build, own, and operate its Aurora microreactor, delivering both electricity and heat. The model doesn't just ensure long-term recurring revenue — it positions Oklo as a first-mover in defense-backed nuclear infrastructure.

Trump's Nuclear Pivot: Fueling The Microreactor Boom

Behind the scenes, this momentum is no accident. President Donald Trump's May executive order to accelerate U.S. nuclear energy development has blown open the regulatory bottlenecks that once held microreactor companies back.

The order eases approvals for new reactors, supports nuclear fuel supply chains, and, crucially, grants the Department of Defense broader regulatory authority to deploy nuclear on military bases. The policy shift is already showing up in contracts — Oklo’s included — and is a clear indicator that the U.S. is going all-in on nuclear to power its AI and national security future. Oklo stock has gained over 135% in the past month alone.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives captured the investor sentiment bluntly: "DOD Deal Just the Start of Nuclear AI Demand Story." He raised his price target on Oklo from $55 to $75, citing the company's strategic positioning at the intersection of AI, clean energy and defense. The bullish thesis is rooted in surging energy demands from AI datacenters and growing government support to ensure energy resilience independent of the grid — Oklo's specialty.

With the Trump administration backing nuclear energy through a fast-track executive order, Oklo finds itself in the sweet spot between national defense and digital infrastructure.

Bullish Charts, Big Ambitions: Oklo's Technicals Are Glowing

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Technically, the chart backs up the hype. Oklo's share price of $68.25 is trading well above its short and long-term moving averages, including the eight-day simple moving average at $54.92, the 20-day at $49.22, the 50-day at $34.44 and the 200-day at $25.91.

This type of breakout signals strong bullish sentiment. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reading of 7.68 further confirms upward momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 79.05 indicates the stock is technically overbought — often a caution flag, but in parabolic runs like this, it can also reflect aggressive institutional accumulation.

Investor Takeaway: Hot Momentum, Long Runway

For investors, Oklo represents a high-momentum story wrapped in a national narrative. With Washington's nuclear stance warming rapidly and the Defense Department shifting from partner to customer, Oklo isn't just participating in a trend — it's helping define it.

The ride may be volatile, but for now, it's still climbing.

Photo: Courtesy Oklo