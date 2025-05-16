Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

LQR House Inc YHC

On May 12, LQR House filed for common stock offering of up to $25 million. The company's stock fell around 69% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.32.

RSI Value: 27.9

27.9 YHC Price Action: Shares of LQR House fell 9.6% to close at $1.41 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 0.64 Momentum score with Value at 44.10.

iOThree Ltd IOTR

On May 8, Deckhouse Communications and iO3 entered into partnership to bring advanced digital solutions to Turkish maritime sector. Kenny Koh, CEO of iO3 said, “The Turkish maritime sector is one of the most dynamic and globally engaged markets, driven by a strong vision for future growth. By working with Deckhouse Communications, we’re bringing cutting-edge solutions to a market that’s ready for digital transformation. Together, we’re building a stronger, more connected maritime industry in Turkey.” The company's stock fell around 74% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.31.

RSI Value: 20.6

20.6 IOTR Price Action: Shares of iOThree gained 9% to close at $0.47 on Thursday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in IOTR stock.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

