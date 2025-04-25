Top 3 Financial Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q2

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

SWK Holdings Corp SWKH

On March 19, SWK Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share. SWK CEO Jody Staggs said, “During the fourth quarter, we closed an up to $8.0 million term loan with Triple Ring and expanded our credit facility with Eton to $30.0 million. In February 2025, we closed a $15.0 million financing commitment with Impedimed.” The company's stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $14.45.

RSI Value: 20.8

20.8 SWKH Price Action: Shares of SWK Holdings fell 2.9% to close at $14.78 on Thursday.

Shares of SWK Holdings fell 2.9% to close at $14.78 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 84.16 Momentum score with Value at 63.67.

Fiserv Inc FI

On April 24, Fiserv issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $5.13 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Growth was 5% in the Merchant Solutions segment and 6% in the Financial Solutions segment. The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $146.25.

RSI Value: 20.8

20.8 FI Price Action: Shares of Fiserv dipped 18.5% to close at $176.90 on Thursday.

Shares of Fiserv dipped 18.5% to close at $176.90 on Thursday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in FI stock.

Waton Financial Ltd WTF

On April 2, Waton Financial announced the closing of initial public offering with simultaneous full exercise of the over-allotment option. The company's stock fell around 62% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.05.

RSI Value: 19.8

19.8 WTF Price Action: Shares of Waton Financial fell 6.5% to close at $7.60 on Thursday.

Shares of Waton Financial fell 6.5% to close at $7.60 on Thursday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in WTF shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock