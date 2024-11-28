Warren Buffett's Billion-Dollar Moves Propel Berkshire Stock To Record Highs

Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRK stock soared to unprecedented levels, closing Wednesday at $483.08 after touching a 52-week high of $491.67.
Berkshire's Stock Surges to New Heights
The stock has been on a tear, boasting a 34% gain over the past year and 19.6% in the last six months.
With its price trading well above key moving averages—including a 200-day SMA of $430.63—technical indicators suggest the bullish trend is intact.
However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68.79, the stock is teetering near overbought territory, raising questions about sustainability. Despite this, a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reading of 5.56 signals continued strength.
Buffett's Generosity Knows No Bounds
Even as his net worth hits $150 billion, Warren Buffett isn't slowing down his philanthropic mission. On Monday, the Oracle of Omaha pledged another $1.15 billion worth of Berkshire stock to his family's charitable foundations, continuing his 2006 commitment to give away most of his wealth.
Buffett has now donated 56.6% of his Berkshire shares, solidifying his legacy as both an investing icon and a philanthropic force. His latest move follows a colorful shareholder letter, where he reaffirmed his dedication to wealth redistribution.
A Wealth Legacy Like No Other
Buffett, who ranks as the sixth-richest person in the world, has more than doubled his fortune since 2014. Yet, he trails Elon Musk's $330 billion net worth by a significant margin. Unlike Musk's splashy ventures, Buffett's wealth engine—Berkshire Hathaway—continues its steady climb, reinforcing its position as a titan of diversified investing.
Investors are left wondering: can Berkshire maintain its momentum, or is the stock's RSI warning of a potential pullback? Either way, one thing remains clear: Buffett's empire isn't just breaking records—it's making history.
