Monopar Therapeutics And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed higher by around 575 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company’s prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Grove Collaborative Holdings

The Trade: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV President and CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought a total of 17,100 shares at an average price of $1.63. To acquire these shares, it cost around $27,951.

What's Happening: On May 14, Grove Collaborative posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

On May 14, Grove Collaborative posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. What Grove Collaborative Holdings Does: Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc is engaged in providing consumer products.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

The Trade: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. FRTX 10% owner Exploration Capital, LLC acquired a total of 10,434 shares at an average price of $0.92. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9,580.

What's Happening: The company's stock fell around 3% over the past month.

Monopar Therapeutics

The Trade: Monopar Therapeutics Inc. MNPR Chief Operating Officer Andrew Cittadine acquired a total of 36,000 shares at an average price of $0.64. The insider spent around $23,051 to buy those shares.

What's Happening: On May 24, Monopar said its CFO Kim R. Tsuchimoto will be retiring.

On May 24, Monopar said its CFO Kim R. Tsuchimoto will be retiring. What Monopar Therapeutics Does: Monopar Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

